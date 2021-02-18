Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Down 8.3%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price was down 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 20,206,842 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 9,803,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

The firm has a market cap of $258.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSV. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 567,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 272,308 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,946,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,349 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

