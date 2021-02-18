GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $26.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

GMS traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $32.43. 133,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,014. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GMS will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after acquiring an additional 283,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in GMS by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GMS by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 632,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

