Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GMED. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,933. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.12.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,132,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.