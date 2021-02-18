Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.047 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Globant also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.79 EPS.

GLOB stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $218.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,082. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 1.24. Globant has a 12-month low of $70.83 and a 12-month high of $230.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Globant from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.60.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

