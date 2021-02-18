Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.94% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EFAS stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.42.

