Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 27.9% from the January 14th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,679. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a market cap of $523.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Several research firms recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

