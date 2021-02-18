Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (GLEN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 21st

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share by the natural resources company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON GLEN opened at GBX 293.71 ($3.84) on Thursday. Glencore plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 297.55 ($3.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The company has a market capitalization of £39.13 billion and a PE ratio of -11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.02.
In other news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).
Glencore plc (GLEN.L) Company Profile
Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.
