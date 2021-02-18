Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

