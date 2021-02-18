Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) (CVE:GB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.27, but opened at C$0.32. Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.21 million and a P/E ratio of 6.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Company Profile (CVE:GB)

Ginger Beef Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a franchiser of Chinese food restaurants located primarily in Calgary, Alberta. The company franchises full-service restaurants under the Ginger Beef Bistro House and the Ginger Beef Peking House names; and food court, delivery, and takeout locations under the Ginger Beef Express name.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginger Beef Co. (GB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.