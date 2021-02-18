GHOST Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,917.00 (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $126,917.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GHOST token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.20 or 0.00381182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00078650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00084853 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00083405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.67 or 0.00426548 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.74 or 0.00175390 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

