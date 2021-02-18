Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Down to $12.47

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $10.99. Gevo shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 230,852 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

