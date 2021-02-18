GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Trading 9.5% Higher

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44. 1,536,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,979,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.
About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.
