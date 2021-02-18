GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Trading 9.5% Higher

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s share price traded up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.44. 1,536,747 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,979,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.73% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

