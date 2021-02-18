Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

