GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $21.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27 and a beta of 3.02. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $68,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,830 shares in the company, valued at $5,226,251.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,776 shares of company stock worth $3,756,684. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

