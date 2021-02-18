Genmab A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of GMAB opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 80.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,079,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 482,908 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,536,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after buying an additional 353,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,130,000 after acquiring an additional 318,230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Genmab A/S by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 416,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 263,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

