Genmab A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,412 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,172% compared to the typical volume of 111 call options.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMAB shares. DNB Markets lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.
Shares of GMAB opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $38.16.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
