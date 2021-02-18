Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Down 23.1% in January

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 729,400 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 14th total of 949,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 279,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of Genesco stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. 82,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a market cap of $669.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GCO shares. CL King lifted their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,611,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Genesco by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.