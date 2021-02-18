General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,246,258 shares of company stock worth $55,203,867. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.32.

NYSE GM opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.78. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

