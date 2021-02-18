General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. The company had a trading volume of 88,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,885,169. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

