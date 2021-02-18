Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Up 7.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) traded up 7.2% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $380.00 price target on the stock. Generac traded as high as $360.18 and last traded at $350.53. 1,983,209 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 731,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $326.84.

According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.85.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Generac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

