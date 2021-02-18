GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.
Shares of JOB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.33.
GEE Group Company Profile
