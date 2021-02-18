GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

Shares of JOB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. GEE Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.33.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

