GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $82.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $78.34 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $96.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $328.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog Partners.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.
Shares of GLOP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.46. 5,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,569. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.
GasLog Partners Company Profile
GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.
