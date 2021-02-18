GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $82.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.50 million and the lowest is $78.34 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $96.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $328.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.46. 5,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,569. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.