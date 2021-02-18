Gary Charles Robb Sells 112,100 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,166.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $27.71 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 61,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.