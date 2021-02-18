GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.75

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.75 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 7953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in GAN by 1,188.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in GAN by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in GAN by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

