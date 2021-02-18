Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to post sales of $302.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.10 million and the highest is $307.50 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $288.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

