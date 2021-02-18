Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 9,600 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BC stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

