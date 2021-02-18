Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,936 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $16,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 42,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

