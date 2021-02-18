Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.56 Million Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.00% of Otter Tail worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

