Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $14.97 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 387,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 255,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.57 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $46.48. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.