Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $13.61 Million Position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 708,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,814 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Meredith were worth $13,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Meredith by 25.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Meredith by 221.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meredith in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

