Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $10.42 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $147.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $147.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $162.26. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 145,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.45, for a total transaction of $23,290,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,311,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,860,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.