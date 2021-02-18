Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Black Hills worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills stock opened at $61.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

