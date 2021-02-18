Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.10. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

