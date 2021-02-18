Galore Resources (CVE:GRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.03

Galore Resources Inc. (CVE:GRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.98 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Galore Resources (CVE:GRI)

Galore Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, Minerales Galore, S.A de C.V., engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It principally owns a 100% interest in the Dos Santos gold and base-metal property located in northern Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

