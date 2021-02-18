Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 21,500 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 451,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.18.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

