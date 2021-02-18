Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Cutera worth $14,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cutera by 358.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cutera by 28.6% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $571.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.