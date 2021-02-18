Gabelli Funds LLC Has $20.84 Million Stock Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $20,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SJW Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 76.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $328,851.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

