Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 174,000 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $17,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

