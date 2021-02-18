Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 17,000 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GCP. TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

