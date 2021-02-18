GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

FLACU opened at $10.97 on Thursday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Profile

There is no company description available for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp.

