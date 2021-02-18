G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $194,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $913,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock worth $2,176,841. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

