FY2023 EPS Estimates for Victrex plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VTXPF)

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Victrex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.51.

Get Victrex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

VTXPF opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. Victrex has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.