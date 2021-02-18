FY2021 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Increased by Analyst

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glencore in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Glencore has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $8.10. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

