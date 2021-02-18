FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Reduced by Analyst

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.83. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMA. Scotiabank raised shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

EMA opened at C$51.12 on Thursday. Emera Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$42.12 and a 1-year high of C$60.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 14.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s payout ratio is 70.22%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

