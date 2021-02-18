FY2021 EPS Estimates for DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Boosted by Analyst

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DBS Group in a report issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of DBSDY opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $83.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.21.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

