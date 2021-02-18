FY2020 EPS Estimates for Galiano Gold Inc. Lowered by Cormark (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Galiano Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. Cormark also issued estimates for Galiano Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GAU. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

