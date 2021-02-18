fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuboTV offer sports first live TV streaming platform as well as news and entertainment content. FuboTV is based in New York, United States. “

FUBO has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of fuboTV from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

