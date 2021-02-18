FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) Shares Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.99. 1,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

