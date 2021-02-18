Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €71.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.18 ($82.56).

FME has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €61.62 ($72.49). The company had a trading volume of 1,057,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €65.87 and its 200-day moving average is €69.65. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a fifty-two week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.