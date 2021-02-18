Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 126,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,460. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

