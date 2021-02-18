Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in FOX by 7.5% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,579,000 after acquiring an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in FOX by 139.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 328,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 191,614 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 222.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 166,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,296,000 after acquiring an additional 106,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

